Cloverfield Is Finally Getting A Direct Sequel

Many have been hoping for a direct sequel to the modern classic for over a decade now, with whispers of a continuation of the 2008 story as far back as right after Cloverfield scored an impressive $172 million worldwide against a $25 million budget. The other Cloverfield films have found some connections to the franchise, but the timelines have never quite aligned or had straightforward connections. A direct follow-up could be the Cloverfield project fans have really been waiting for.