Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reveals Fun Way He’s Preparing For The Sequel

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been on a roll these past few years. The actor’s profile has been on the rise since he appeared in the Netflix series The Get Down. In the years that followed, Abdul-Mateen has appeared in blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman and Aquaman. Now, while the actor awaits the start of Aquaman 2, he's revealed a fun way he’s preparing.

While Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has starred in plenty of high-profile projects, one of his biggest roles to date is arguably his turn as DC villain Black Manta in Aquaman and, based on its ending, it was quickly easy to assume he would return for a sequel. Recently, Abdul-Mateen took to Twitter to show how he’s preparing for the superhero sequel, and he's put an emphasis on waves. Check out the fun post below:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s post is sure to get DC fans excited for Aquaman 2, and it also shows off the actor’s fun side. I mean seriously, you can't get more ready for an aquatic project like this without preparing your waves.

Not much is known about Aquaman 2 at this point, though director James Wan has been hinting about adding more horror elements to the sequel along with some other details. Wan will return to direct the sequel based on a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, with Jason Momoa reprising his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. And despite rumors and a fan petition, it would appear that Amber Heard will indeed reprise her role as Mera. And with the film set to release late next year, one would assume filming will start sometime this year.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta was certainly a highlight of Aquaman, and it helped solidify him as a true movie star. With his star growing, Abdul-Mateen has used his platform to speak up on matters concerning Hollywood. He even recently spoke out on why Denzel Washington shouldn't be the sole Black A-List male star.

But Yahya Abdul-Mateen II remains booked and busy. In 2020, he was seen in two high-profile drama – All Day and a Night with Jeffrey Wright and The Trial of the Chicago 7 with other stars like Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Michael keaton. He will next be seen in The Matrix 4, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss and will also be headlining the delayed Nia DaCosta-helmed horror film Candyman. In addition, he's expected to appear in Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal and Mad Max's Furiosa spinoff with Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II definitely has a great sense of humor, and his post is a great reminder to fans that production on Aquaman 2 should be starting up for soon. The film is currently expected to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

Up Next

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: 5 Things You Might Not Know About The Watchmen Actor
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

The Suicide Squad: Will Fans Need To See David Ayer’s Original? James Gunn Weighs In news 1d The Suicide Squad: Will Fans Need To See David Ayer’s Original? James Gunn Weighs In Dirk Libbey
The Real Story Behind Why Zack Snyder Left Justice League In 2017 movies 2d The Real Story Behind Why Zack Snyder Left Justice League In 2017 Sean O'Connell, Hannah Saulic
How Much Did Wonder Woman 1984 Drive Subscribers To HBO Max? news 2d How Much Did Wonder Woman 1984 Drive Subscribers To HBO Max? Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Morbius Jan 21, 2022 Morbius Rating TBD
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
The New Mutants Aug 28, 2020 The New Mutants 3
What Kevin Hart Learned From His ‘Eye-Opening’ Car Accident TBD What Kevin Hart Learned From His ‘Eye-Opening’ Car Accident Rating TBD
Watch The Mandalorian’s Rosario Dawson Transform Into Ahsoka Tano In Cool BTS Video TBD Watch The Mandalorian’s Rosario Dawson Transform Into Ahsoka Tano In Cool BTS Video Rating TBD
The Sting and 8 Other Crime And Heist Movies That Are Due For A Remake TBD The Sting and 8 Other Crime And Heist Movies That Are Due For A Remake Rating TBD
No Big Deal, Just Steve Harvey Pulling An Arnold Schwarzenegger And Living His Best Life With A Cigar TBD No Big Deal, Just Steve Harvey Pulling An Arnold Schwarzenegger And Living His Best Life With A Cigar Rating TBD
How Jurassic World: Dominion’s Jeff Goldblum Hilariously Drove Sam Neill And The Cast ‘Crazy Every Day’ TBD How Jurassic World: Dominion’s Jeff Goldblum Hilariously Drove Sam Neill And The Cast ‘Crazy Every Day’ Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information