Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reveals Fun Way He’s Preparing For The Sequel

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been on a roll these past few years. The actor’s profile has been on the rise since he appeared in the Netflix series The Get Down. In the years that followed, Abdul-Mateen has appeared in blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman and Aquaman. Now, while the actor awaits the start of Aquaman 2, he's revealed a fun way he’s preparing.
While Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has starred in plenty of high-profile projects, one of his biggest roles to date is arguably his turn as DC villain Black Manta in Aquaman and, based on its ending, it was quickly easy to assume he would return for a sequel. Recently, Abdul-Mateen took to Twitter to show how he’s preparing for the superhero sequel, and he's put an emphasis on waves. Check out the fun post below:
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s post is sure to get DC fans excited for Aquaman 2, and it also shows off the actor’s fun side. I mean seriously, you can't get more ready for an aquatic project like this without preparing your waves.
Not much is known about Aquaman 2 at this point, though director James Wan has been hinting about adding more horror elements to the sequel along with some other details. Wan will return to direct the sequel based on a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, with Jason Momoa reprising his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. And despite rumors and a fan petition, it would appear that Amber Heard will indeed reprise her role as Mera. And with the film set to release late next year, one would assume filming will start sometime this year.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta was certainly a highlight of Aquaman, and it helped solidify him as a true movie star. With his star growing, Abdul-Mateen has used his platform to speak up on matters concerning Hollywood. He even recently spoke out on why Denzel Washington shouldn't be the sole Black A-List male star.
But Yahya Abdul-Mateen II remains booked and busy. In 2020, he was seen in two high-profile drama – All Day and a Night with Jeffrey Wright and The Trial of the Chicago 7 with other stars like Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Michael keaton. He will next be seen in The Matrix 4, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss and will also be headlining the delayed Nia DaCosta-helmed horror film Candyman. In addition, he's expected to appear in Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal and Mad Max's Furiosa spinoff with Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II definitely has a great sense of humor, and his post is a great reminder to fans that production on Aquaman 2 should be starting up for soon. The film is currently expected to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.