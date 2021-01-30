Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reveals Fun Way He’s Preparing For The Sequel

Not much is known about Aquaman 2 at this point, though director James Wan has been hinting about adding more horror elements to the sequel along with some other details. Wan will return to direct the sequel based on a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, with Jason Momoa reprising his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. And despite rumors and a fan petition, it would appear that Amber Heard will indeed reprise her role as Mera. And with the film set to release late next year, one would assume filming will start sometime this year.