I’m Champing At The Bit For One Piece Season 2, But Joe Manganiello Already Has An Update On Season 3 That Has Me Psyched

The following article contains minor spoilers for One Piece. If you're not caught up, you can check out the first season with a Netflix subscription .

It really feels like it has been just a day since we were sailing along with the favorite Straw Hat Pirates of the live-action One Piece, but it has almost been two years since we made our way out to the seas. There's been such a long wait for One Piece Season 2 that I had to get an update during my interview with new cast member Joe Manganiello, and what he said regarding filming put my excitement through the roof from 100% to 1,000%.

While speaking with the actor about his new Netflix movie Nonnas, my curiosity got the better of me, and I had to inquire about the process of making Season 2 . All I was told is that it is done (as we already know). However, the bigger news is that they are about to start filming for Season 3 very soon, with Manganiello saying:

We've taken a break between season two and season three, so yeah, I'll be heading back later on this year, and we'll be working on the next part of the story. So that's about all I could say.

That's such exciting news! While we still don’t have a confirmed premiere date for One Piece Season 2 (and trust me, I’m on the edge of my seat waiting for any updates), it’s pretty amazing that Manganiello already knows when he’ll be back to film Season 3. With Season 2 wrapped up, we can expect a release date announcement soon—maybe by the end of this year or early next year!

When the news broke about Manganiello joining the One Piece adaptation , fans were over the moon to see him take on the popular villain Mr. 0, a.k.a. Crocodile. The fact that he’ll be back for Season 3 just amps up my excitement for what’s coming next. I seriously can’t wait to see more!

The One Piece Season 1 finale left us with a sense of adventure, as our beloved Straw Hat Pirates—Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji and Usopp—set sail in search of the Grand Line. It was clear that their journey was far from over, especially with how well the show has been received by fans . The future is definitely bright for our favorite crew!

If you’re looking to dive into the original anime, it’s one of the best series to start with (just be ready for a long ride, given the sheer number of episodes). And if you want to be part of the live-action experience, make sure to catch Season 2 when it finally drops—even if it doesn’t show up on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , we’ll get there eventually. My excitement just keeps building with every new update!

