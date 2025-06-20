Jason Momoa And His Co-Stars Running ‘Half-Naked’ In Slow Mo For Their New TV Series Has Fans Making The Pamela Anderson Comparisons

Jason Momoa’s upcoming TV show with Pacific Islander representation is Chief of War. Coming to your Apple TV+ subscription in August, the Aquaman actor plays Native Hawaiian warrior, Ka’iana, who rebelled against the unification of Hawai’i that took place from 1782-1810. After a sneak peek showed the series lead and his co-stars running “half-naked,” fans are oddly making a lot of Pamela Anderson comparisons.

In the Apple TV+ sneak peek of Chief of War, you see Jason Momoa pumped for his running scenes, getting chased by his co-star, Brandon Finn, whom he described as “the new Tom Cruise.” Now, this I’m looking forward to seeing in full when the series becomes part of my streaming schedule . Take a look at the BTS action sequence below:

In Jason Momoa’s most badass roles , I’ve seen him in some wacky looks like a green-and-gold suit for Aquaman, sporting bangs for A Minecraft Movie , and deep smoky eyes and a ponytailed beard in Game of Thrones. The look of Momoa in an ancient Hawaiian loincloth (also called a malo) may not have been on my Bingo card this week, but I’m not complaining. However, fans like @michelewaagaard have pointed out the slow-mo sequence is giving out some Pamela Anderson vibes, and now that’s all I can see:

This is the modern day equivalent of Pamela Anderson running in slowmo on Baywatch in the 90s - I welcome it. You run 🍑

I love that! While ancient Hawaiian warriors are chasing after Jason Momoa’s Ka’iana, it’s no different than when the Baywatch lifeguards ran in slow-mo to save the day. Funnily enough, Baywatch star Nicole Eggert said the show’s slow-motion sequences came together by accident in the editing room, and the series just went with it when everyone loved it. But something tells me that for Chief of War, the slow-motion running was no accident and a clever way to show these Hawaiian natives mean business.

Whether @michelewaagaard realized it or not, other Instagram users pointed out a big coincidence in the Instagram user’s Pamela Anderson comparisons. Take a look at the replies below and see if you saw this coming:

he was also on baywatch- @mel77belle

I came for this comment 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.- @chio.cr.rdgz

😂 runnnnnnnn- @deeelisssa

I’m going to watch anything where this man appears half-naked🔥🔥🔥- @rubenchyluv

Yes, one of the fascinating things to know about Jason Momoa was that his start came from Baywatch: Hawaii! The then-19-year-old model was folding T-shirts in a surf shop one day and was chosen out of 1,300 people to play Jason Ioane. He would go on to be part of the shirtless, slow-mo fun for its two-season run and the direct-to-video movie, Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding.

On the other hand, the Fast X actor has made sure not to talk about the ‘90s drama series to his kids as well as Game of Thrones, feeling both those projects aren’t exactly family-friendly. It’s true that they don’t need to see their dad in red swim trunks or brutally killing people on screen.

