Actor Allegedly Febreezed Dead Mother's Body Before Dying Himself

We're in an unprecedented time, as this spring will mark a full year of society living largely in isolation. Unfortunately there are a variety of issues that can come with this privacy, especially when wellness checks are eventually needed. And unfortunately this was proven in Chelsea, New York, as an actor and his mother were both recently found dead. What's more, it seemed he was using Febreze to mask the smell of his mother before passing away himself.
This wild and tragic story comes to us from the New York Post. The story revolves around New York based actor William “Bill” Wedell. He was 64 at the time of his death, and had film credits that include Woody Allen's Crimes and Misdemeanors. Unfortunately, he and his mother Agnes were discovered dead inside their shared home on 23rd street this past Saturday.
The story is still evolving, but law enforcement reportedly believed that Agnes died days before her son, with William seemingly using Febreze canisters to help mask the odors. What's more, authorities estimate that he lived for around five days with his dead mother's body inside their home before eventually passing away himself.
It's a harrowing tale, especially when one puts themselves in William Wedell's shoes in the final days in his life. When a wellness check was eventually made both bodies were discovered, as well as the various cans of Febreze that were around their home. It's currently unclear exactly what the cause of death was for either individual, although Agnes was reportedly sick for a while prior to her death. Of course, the isolation that the family's likely been living in has made the timeline a bit more confusing.
As for William Wedell's fate specifically, there are a number of factors going into the late actor's unexpected death. According to reports from the scene, law enforcement aren't currently suspecting foul play in the 64 year-old's death. Although it was noted that police had gotten a number of calls about Wedell's drinking in the past.
The entire story is an upsetting one, and we'll just have to wait and see if there are more updates regarding the death of both William Wedell and his mother Agnes. The story itself and use of Febreze are sure to make their deaths viral, as it highlights the dangers of the isolation we've all been dealing with over the past few months.
Aside from his work on Woody Allen's Crimes and Misdemeanors, William Wedell was also reportedly seen in the 1994 Nicolas Cage flick It Could Happen to You. That movie's title is certainly foreboding, especially when considering the sad way the actor would ultimately pass away. We here at CinemaBlend are giving out thoughts to the family during this difficult time.
