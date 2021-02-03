Comments

Leave a Comment

news

The Batman: Colin Farrell’s Co-Star Tells Hilarious Story About Not Recognizing Him On Set

Colin Farrell as Penguin in The Batman

Colin Farrell has played many different roles over the years, but usually you can tell right off the bat when he shows up. For The Batman, it was initially unclear if the first trailer for the upcoming DC Comics movie showed a quick glimpse of his version of Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin, or if that was someone else. Yes, he’s that unrecognizable in the role, and one of Farrell’s costars has a hilarious story about not realizing he was talking to the Penguin actor on The Batman’s set.

Along with confirming that he’s playing Gotham City mayor Don Mitchell in The Batman, The Strain and Black Sails star Rupert Penry-Jones talked about what his first interaction what Colin Farrell while working on The Batman was like during his appearance on This Morning. As Penry-Jones recalled:

I arrived on set and there was this guy walking around who was being so over confident. I had no idea who he was. He was being really friendly, he was telling all these stories, I was like, 'Who is this guy?' I thought he might've been a supporting actor [an extra to you and me]. He kept on talking to me, just really friendly, really nice, and I started noticing things about his costume. He had a brace on his leg and these weird scars on his face, and I thought, 'This is quite a lot of effort they've gone to for a supporting artist...' and suddenly I realized, 'Wait a minute this guy must be playing the Penguin, oh my God that's Colin Farrell!'

Although Colin Farrell gained some weight to play The Penguin, it’s the prosthetics that have drastically altered his appearance; a testament to The Batman’s makeup team. And Rupert Penry-Jones isn’t the only Batman actor who was thrown off by Farrell’s Penguin look. Jeffrey Wright, who plays James Gordon, recalled back in August 2020, shortly after The Batman’s trailer premiered at DC FanDome, about the time he passed by Farrell on set and did a double-take upon realizing it was him. Farrell’s Penguin might not look quite as outlandish as Danny DeVito’s version from Batman Returns, but it’s still a remarkable transformation.

The Batman marks The Penguin’s return to live-action film after a three-decade absence, though Robin Lord Taylor played a younger version of the character on the Fox series Gotham. With Paul Dano’s Riddler occupying the main antagonist position in The Batman, Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot is involved in the proceedings as a rising crime lord who doesn’t like being called The Penguin. It remains to be seen just how much Penguin will be featured in The Batman, although with two sequels already in development, plus an HBO Max prequel series centering on the Gotham City Police Department, it’s easy enough to envision Farrell reprising the role.

Along with the aforementioned actors, The Batman’s cast includes Robert Pattinson as the eponymous protagonist, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Coulson and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál. In addition to directing, Matt Reeves co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin. Like the Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker, The Batman takes place in a separate reality from the DC Extended Universe, so don’t expect this Bat-franchise to get looped into any major crossovers.

The Batman is currently slated to cast its shadow in theaters on March 4, 2022, although we’ll be sure to let you know if the movie is delayed again. Don’t forget to keep track of other upcoming DC cinematic fare with our DC movies guide.

Up Next

The Batman's Jeffrey Wright Is Also Playing Bruce Wayne, But Not How You'd Think
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Zack Snyder’s Homage To A Classic Superman Comic Cover Just Got Praised By The Artist news 5d Zack Snyder’s Homage To A Classic Superman Comic Cover Just Got Praised By The Artist Adam Holmes
Could Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman Appear In The Flash Movie? Here’s What She Said news 5d Could Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman Appear In The Flash Movie? Here’s What She Said Dirk Libbey
The Suicide Squad: Will Fans Need To See David Ayer’s Original? James Gunn Weighs In news 5d The Suicide Squad: Will Fans Need To See David Ayer’s Original? James Gunn Weighs In Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Cruella May 28, 2021 Cruella Rating TBD
Morbius Jan 21, 2022 Morbius Rating TBD
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
Death On The Nile Sep 17, 2021 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
Palm Springs Jan 26, 2020 Palm Springs 8
How Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Show Will Be More Like The Mandalorian Than Star Wars' Prequels TBD How Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Show Will Be More Like The Mandalorian Than Star Wars' Prequels Rating TBD
Jumping the Broom May 6, 2011 Jumping the Broom Rating TBD
See The Amber Alerts Texas Just Accidentally Sent Out For Chucky From Child's Play TBD See The Amber Alerts Texas Just Accidentally Sent Out For Chucky From Child's Play Rating TBD
The Princess and the Frog Dec 10, 2009 The Princess and the Frog Rating TBD
Monsters and Men Jan 18, 2018 Monsters and Men Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information