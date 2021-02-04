Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Magical Wizarding World Loot Crate Giveaway

We're excited to partner with LootCrate for a simply magical giveaway! We're giving away three of Loot Crate's Wizarding World March subscription box, inspired by Dumbledore's Army.

And we are excited to exclusively reveal what's in the box! To help you master the Defense Against the Dark Arts, Loot Crate's March crate features an exclusive Hogwarts House Snapback, and exclusive Dumbledore’s Army Tee, an exclusive Hogwarts Puzzle, an exclusive D.A. Death Eater Cornhole Game, and more.

Simply fill out the form below for your chance to win! The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on February 25th, 2021.