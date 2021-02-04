Comments

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Magical Wizarding World Loot Crate Giveaway

Dumbledore's Army Loot Crate

We're excited to partner with LootCrate for a simply magical giveaway! We're giving away three of Loot Crate's Wizarding World March subscription box, inspired by Dumbledore's Army.

And we are excited to exclusively reveal what's in the box! To help you master the Defense Against the Dark Arts, Loot Crate's March crate features an exclusive Hogwarts House Snapback, and exclusive Dumbledore’s Army Tee, an exclusive Hogwarts Puzzle, an exclusive D.A. Death Eater Cornhole Game, and more.

Simply fill out the form below for your chance to win! The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on February 25th, 2021.

Official Rules: Just fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm CT on February 25th, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners must respond in 3 days to claim prize or risk forfeiting. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. CinemaBlend cannot accept responsibility for any shipping issues. Good luck!

