James Gunn Reacts To Brightburn’s Unexpected Success On Netflix

One could even say that if Netflix was looking for another original project to call its own, a potential Brightburn 2 might be something executives in those hills are looking to undertake. As James Gunn has to be one of the busiest people in the world right about now, with both Marvel and DC Comics films in his workflow, a Brightburn sequel might not seem like a high priority on the books. However, as James’s brother Brian and cousin Mark were the force behind writing the film, and director David Yarovesky was the helmer who oversaw Brightburn’s production, all James Gunn would have to do is sign off as a producer, and he’d be in the clear.