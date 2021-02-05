Why The WandaVision Shock Has Me Even More Excited For Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3

The first thing I thought of when I saw Evan Peters carry his Quicksilver over from the Fox properties wasn’t the possibility of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3, though my brain got there eventually. Instead, I thought that the casting rumors which we have heard up to this point made a lot more dense. On WandaVision, when Darcy (Kat Dennings) saw Peters instead of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, she made a joke that Wanda “recast” Pietro. No, but Marvel did have Wanda use a version of a character that we have seen outside of the MCU.