Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Selma Giveaway In Celebration of Black History Month

We're excited to partner with Paramount for another giveaway! We're giving away 5 digital codes of Selma to celebrate Black History Month.

Selma chronicles the tumultuous three-month period in 1965, when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led a dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights in the face of violent opposition. The epic march from Selma to Montgomery culminated in President Johnson (Tom Wilkinson) signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most significant victories for the civil rights movement. Director Ava DuVernay’s Selma tells the real story of how the revered leader and visionary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo) and his brothers and sisters in the movement prompted change that forever altered history. Selma is part of Paramount's Black Stories Matter collection, which is available on digital platforms.

You can also check out our Voices section, which highlights diverse talent that doesn't always get the recognition it deserves. The goal is to inspire as many young children of as many different races, genders, and socio-economic backgrounds to follow their dreams, knowing there are people out there who look like them who are doing great work, as well as celebrate those doing the work.

Simply fill out the form below for your chance to win! The giveaway ends on February 17th at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Official Rules: Just fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm CT on February 17th, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners must respond in 3 days to claim prize or risk forfeiting. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. CinemaBlend cannot accept responsibility for any shipping issues. Good luck!

