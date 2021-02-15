Every Live-Action King Kong Movie Ranked, Including King Kong Vs. Godzilla

7. Son of Kong (1933)

Speaking of Kong’s child, the follow up to the original King Kong, Son of Kong, also features the spawn of the big ape. Coming out only nine months after the first movie, the story this time is nowhere near as engaging as the original, because King Kong isn’t even in it! Instead, his son, who is a little bigger than a normal ape, replaces him, and he’s not even the star of the show this time. Carl Denham is, and he’s played by the same actor, Robert Armstrong. Denham is on the run from debt and jail since people blame him for the destruction of New York in the first movie. He winds up on Skull Island again, where even the natives are pissed off at him after what happened in the first movie with Kong.