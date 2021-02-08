Kevin Hart’s Borderlands Movie Has Added A Beloved Horror Icon

As Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, and now Jamie Lee Curtis have joined the cast of Borderlands, a clear picture of what sort of talent is attracted to this project has begun to form. With the Eli Roth film still needing to finalize a script, as well as the rest of its cast listing before going into production, there’s still plenty of time for something new and exciting to find its way into these pretty amazing beginnings. For now, the prospect of Curtis being able to have fun and go wild on another bold new frontier is going to stalk our imaginations as hard and determined as Michael Meyers ever pursued Laurie Strode on the big screen.