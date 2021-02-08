Kevin Hart’s Borderlands Movie Has Added A Beloved Horror Icon

Leave a Comment
Lionsgate’s new adaptation of Borderlands, through the hands of director Eli Roth and star Kevin Hart, is already shaping up to be quite the prospect. Drawing the likes of two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett into the mix already threw rocket fuel on the fires of anticipation for this cinematic interpretation of Gearbox Software’s wildly popular RPG. And now a beloved horror icon has joined Roth’s roster of acting talent, as Jamie Lee Curtis has been announced as boarding Borderlands.
In an announcement from Lionsgate itself, the star of such films as Knives Out, and of course the Halloween franchise, has been acknowledged as becoming a part of the Borderlands family. What’s even better is not only did this new announcement from the studio confirm that Jamie Lee Curtis would be joining Eli Roth’s video game romp, but we’ve also been given some crucial backstory to who she’ll be playing, and how she fits into the series’ legacy. Borderlands fans, brace yourselves, as here’s what we know about this latest casting:
Curtis will play Tannis, an archeologist on Pandora who might have the key to finding the vault, but whose complicated history with Lilith (Blanchett) isn’t going to help.
With no release date or production start date confirmed, it’s hard to tell when Borderlands will kick into gear. However, the casting phase has been enough to lead to such excitement, that it’s going to be a key detail that die hards and noobs alike will be keeping an eye out for. Especially since Jamie Lee Curtis’ teaming with known horror director Eli Roth is something that sounds pretty sweet on its own.
As you can see from the early details for Borderlands, there’s going to be a lot of potential for fun between Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis’ characters in what could be a franchise starter for Lionsgate. With the rich lore that’s been told throughout four games, and numerous DLC packages, and Curtis’s character sounding rather wild the more an outsider reads into how she’s been built up throughout. No one could be more excited for this opportunity than director Eli Roth, as he made the following statement in today’s Borderlands press release:
Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humor, warmth and brilliance to the role of Tannis.
As Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, and now Jamie Lee Curtis have joined the cast of Borderlands, a clear picture of what sort of talent is attracted to this project has begun to form. With the Eli Roth film still needing to finalize a script, as well as the rest of its cast listing before going into production, there’s still plenty of time for something new and exciting to find its way into these pretty amazing beginnings. For now, the prospect of Curtis being able to have fun and go wild on another bold new frontier is going to stalk our imaginations as hard and determined as Michael Meyers ever pursued Laurie Strode on the big screen.