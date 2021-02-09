Sam Neill Compares Jurassic World: Dominion To 'Summer Camp,' Talks 'Privilege' Of Filming Movie For Theaters

Jurassic World: Dominion is a significant entry in the fan-favorite film series for a few reasons. It’ll bring the Jurassic Park franchise to an even six films, and it’ll bring the Jurassic World trilogy to an explosive end. The film will also mark the returns of franchise veterans Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who are all reprising their famous roles. The trio probably expected things to be different when they returned after so many years but probably didn’t predict that production would be affected by a pandemic. Despite the changes brought on about by it, Neill still compares the experience to “summer camp” and considers doing the project a privilege.