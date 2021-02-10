Sonic 2 Is Happening And Sooner Than You Might Guess

Leave a Comment
When you’re a movie as popular as Sonic The Hedgehog, announcing you’ve got a sequel in development is probably the easiest thing to do. But those projects don’t always happen, as a myriad of roadblocks could pop up. Actors could quit, a pandemic could drop onto the world, or other projects could just take priority in the pecking order at a studio like Paramount Pictures. But that’s not the case this time, as Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has officially been announced as not only happening, but a lot sooner than you’d guess. Specifically April 8, 2022.
In “a groundbreaking, thought-provoking, extremely obvious announcement” from Paramount, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was given the official title you see here. But in addition, other details like that sweet release date were confirmed as well, as a celebration of the first anniversary of Sonic The Hedgehog dropping in theaters last year. The absolute icing on the cake comes from the fact that the logo for the film locks into place one, crucial detail that folks have been waiting for confirmation of since the end of that very first film: Miles “Tails” Prower is indeed back in action!
So how deep in the paint is this announcement for Sonic The Hedgehog 2? Well, much like the 1992 video game this sequel obviously takes its name from, Tails is getting his big break in the follow-up story to how Sonic himself, voiced by Ben Schwartz, found his way to Earth. Teased in a mid-credits scene that showed him making his own way to the forests surrounding Green Hills, Montana, it’s only a matter of time before the best buds reunite to take on Jim Carrey’s Robotnik. However, the connection doesn’t end there, as the music used for this teaser announcement is, literally, taken from the Emerald Hills Zone; first level of Sonic The Hedgehog 2. Listen to the teaser video again, then take a listen to the music from that level, included below:
Much like the approach of director Jeff Fowler, and everyone else involved in the making of Sonic The Hedgehog’s silver screen debut, the love for Sega’s landmark gaming franchise is on clear display right from the outset. So barring any character design debacles, like that of the previous film’s infamous first trailer, things should go rather smoothly for this hotly anticipated sequel. Though there is one detail that’ll need to be confirmed for Sonic The Hedgehog 2’s casting, and it’s a pretty important one.
In that teasing mid-credits sequence towards the end of Sonic The Hedgehog, the voice of Tails was yet again played by the woman who’s given that two-tailed fox his video game voice since 2014, Colleen O'Shaughnessey. It’s the sort of decision that makes for cool easter eggs tying back to the games, while also putting a smile on the faces of franchise fans. However, with Tails now taking a more high profile role in the sequel, there’s obviously going to be a temptation to recast with a big name actor, and that’s where Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is going to find its most interesting challenge. Well, that, and trying to do a better job of casting Knuckles than the internet rumor mill; and there’s some excellent prospects out there.
Potential worries aside, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is indeed happening, and April 8, 2022 is when you can expect the blue blur and his pals to return to a theater near you. The table is set for things to get a lot weirder, and friendlier, as there’s plenty of worlds to discover; and Robotnik told us he’d be home for Christmas. Judging by the time table for Sonic The Hedgehog 2, we might just see him around the holidays to promote the film… or at least, we’re really hoping we do.