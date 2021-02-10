Sonic 2 Is Happening And Sooner Than You Might Guess

So how deep in the paint is this announcement for Sonic The Hedgehog 2? Well, much like the 1992 video game this sequel obviously takes its name from, Tails is getting his big break in the follow-up story to how Sonic himself, voiced by Ben Schwartz, found his way to Earth. Teased in a mid-credits scene that showed him making his own way to the forests surrounding Green Hills, Montana, it’s only a matter of time before the best buds reunite to take on Jim Carrey’s Robotnik. However, the connection doesn’t end there, as the music used for this teaser announcement is, literally, taken from the Emerald Hills Zone; first level of Sonic The Hedgehog 2. Listen to the teaser video again, then take a listen to the music from that level, included below: