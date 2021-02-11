Sounds Like Writing Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Was Super Emotional For James Gunn

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, as the past decade of film and TV projects have seen a variety of characters make their way into the franchise. But there are some properties that stand out as fan favorites, such as James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy. While moviegoers will be able to catch up with the motley crew in Thor: Love and Thunder, all eyes are on what Gunn will do with the upcoming threequel. And it sounds like writing the movie was an emotional experience for the acclaimed filmmaker.