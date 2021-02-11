Sounds Like Writing Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Was Super Emotional For James Gunn

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, as the past decade of film and TV projects have seen a variety of characters make their way into the franchise. But there are some properties that stand out as fan favorites, such as James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy. While moviegoers will be able to catch up with the motley crew in Thor: Love and Thunder, all eyes are on what Gunn will do with the upcoming threequel. And it sounds like writing the movie was an emotional experience for the acclaimed filmmaker.
The Guardians of the Galaxy movies obviously mean a great deal to James Gunn. He's seemingly put everything into the MCU blockbusters, including his taste in music, sense of humor, and dance moves. The trilogy will come to an end with Vol. 3, and Gunn recently opened about crying while working on the mysterious blockbuster. Check it out below.
It looks like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to be a cry fest when it finally arrives in theaters in 2023. And while this makes sense given how it's completing James Gunn's trilogy, I'm nervous about what type of heartbreak will befall the cosmic heroes.
James Gunn's tweet is sure to make the wait for Guardians 3 all the more excruciating. The highly anticipated threequel was originally going to be one of the first installments in Phase Four, before Gunn was (briefly) fired from his position. And while the Guardians will have a role in Thor: Love and Thunder, their collective story will truly come to an end with the director's third Marvel flick.
The Guardians' time in the MCU is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
There's no telling what James Gunn has in store for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he's had an extra few years to perfect the movie's story ahead of filming. Of course, there are some obvious narrative threads to pull from-- namely the search for 2014 Gamora. And even if they find her, she's not the same character we know and love. As for the rest of the team, they're freshly reunited five years after the majority of them were dusted.
James Gunn has teased that Bradley Cooper's Rocket will be especially important to Guardians 3's storyline. Gunn has a special relationship to the hero, and the last shot of Vol. 2 showed Rocket weeping during Yondu's funeral. He and Nebula were also the only two who survived Avengers: Infinity War, bonding them in the process.
Some fans are hoping Rocket gets a love interest in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The character Lylla has a history in the comics, and there were even rumors that Lady Gaga was being considered for the voice role. I mean, who doesn't want to see that A Star is Born reunion play out with two CGI Marvel characters?
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to hit theaters sometime in 2023. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.