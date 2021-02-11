Music Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Sia’s Directorial Debut

As Music is heading into theaters for this weekend, the critical reception so far seems to indicate that despite some good spots, the film on the whole isn’t particularly enlightening or uplifting when it comes to its subject matter. With Golden Globe nominations for Kate Hudson as Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, as well as a Best Picture nomination in that same genre classification, Music is undoubtedly going to be in the public consciousness in the run up to the big night. Though it might not be for the reasons Sia and all involved would have hoped.