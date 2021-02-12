The Filmmaker That Inspired Robin Wright Before Directing Her First Movie

There are many, many great inspirations. The one that always comes to mind is having had the opportunity to work with the late Anthony Minghella and watching him direct, how eloquent he was, the way he gave direction was not just a descriptive word. It wasn’t just ‘walk in the room and have more energy,’ he would build a story, give you a little vignette around the word energy without using the word energy and you would think ‘well this has nothing to do with the scene?’ He would walk away and all of a sudden you manifested something differently as an actor instead of just repeating the same take over and over again and I really honed in on that. That’s how I love being directed. Give me a story and let me imbue the meaning through the take.