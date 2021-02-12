Why The Shining's Shelley Duvall Recently Cried Rewatching An Iconic Scene

It's no secret that actress Shelley Duvall had a stressful and rough time during the making of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. It's been thoroughly documented that the director actively antagonized her on set, and in combination with his perfectionist demands for dozens of takes of every shot and the 56-week shooting schedule, the experience weighed on her heavily and proved detrimental to her health. Ultimately it was work that the actor was proud of, with Duvall saying that she both resented and respected Kubrick's process in the making of the film – but it should probably come as no surprise that she became emotional when recently having the opportunity to revisit one of the horror classic's most iconic scenes.