Soul Just Hit A Box Office Milestone, Despite Release On Disney+

According to Deadline, Soul managed to gross a total of $96.2 million in foreign markets after being released only seven weeks ago. Its total box office gross so far in China has comes to $55.8 million. This number pushed the film to become the second-highest-grossing Pixar film of all time in China. It obtained the title by surpassing another beloved Disney/Pixar release: 2018’s Incredibles 2. Given its release on Disney+, this record is a great feat during the ongoing pandemic. The film managed to reach the milestone as the country prepared for Lunar New Year as well as its biggest market, Beijing, only allowed for 50% capacity at most establishments, including movie theaters. Soul still managed to rake in a weekend total of $1.8 million.