5 Possible Directions I Want To See King Kong Head In After Godzilla Vs. Kong

King Kong (1933)

Godzilla Vs. Kong hasn’t even come out yet, and I’m already talking about what I want to see in the future for the series. This is why we can’t have nice things! In all seriousness, I feel like no matter who wins this grudge match, Godzilla will be just fine. Because whether the MonsterVerse continues or not, Toho will likely do something with the King of the Monsters, so we won’t be losing Godzilla anytime soon. I’m actually much more concerned about King Kong, who I feel might go into hibernation again if the MonsterVerse doesn’t succeed.

You see, while I know King Kong is pretty popular, he seems to disappear for a number of years until some filmmaker remembers just what an American classic the original movie is. The last time we saw the King before 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, was back in 2005 with Peter Jackson’s retelling. And I feel like we were lucky to even get that! So, I definitely want to see the MonsterVerse continue, even if it’s only to keep King Kong around for a little longer. Here are 5 possible directions I would love to see King Kong head in in the future. Pound your chest if you love the big monkey!

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Whomever Wins, I Want a Rematch

The director, Adam Wingard, has said in the past that there will be a definite victor in this movie. And while I’ll believe it when I see it, I still want a rematch no matter who wins. If you’ve seen the original King Kong Vs. Godzilla, then you’ll know that there was no real victor in that movie because both behemoths ended up falling into the sea together. But while the fans have been clamoring for a sequel for decades now, we never got one. So, in a way, Godzilla Vs. Kong is kind of like a spiritual successor to that movie.

But, and I’m not the first person to say this, I’m thinking there might be a “Martha” (Or “Mothra”) moment where the two titans wind up fighting some other force (like, say, Mechagodzilla?) together, and so I’m kind of setting myself up to be disappointed. But however this movie ends, I still want a rematch because I love Godzilla and I love King Kong and I want to see them together on the big (or small) screen again. Is that too much to ask?

Kong: The Animated Series

An Animated Series On HBO Max

King Kong has actually been in animated form quite a few times. He had his own TV show called Kong: The Animated Series that lasted for 2 seasons back in 2001, as well as 3 animated movies—The Mighty Kong (Which is a musical!), Kong: King of Atlantis, and Kong: Return to the Jungle. And, like you’d expect, none of them were all that good.

But HBO Max has a chance to make a great animated series that actually fits into the MonsterVerse. I mean, they’ve spent all this time building up this extended universe, so I don’t see why it can’t be made even bigger with an animated series. And I want Kong to be at the center of it! He’s just an overall great character to build a whole series around, and it just needs to be good to work. And please, no more musicals.

King Kong 1976

Kong Even Before Skull Island

What I love about Kong: Skull Island is that it’s a period piece. It takes place in 1973 and it has that whole ‘70s vibe going for it, which I just love so much. It’s like one part Apocalypse Now, one part Predator, and about 98 parts Creedence Clearwater Revival, and it all just came together so well. But what if we went back even further?

Picture this. What if instead of going forward after Godzilla Vs. Kong, we went backward again. Maybe to the 1930s? It would be really cool if the crew from the original King Kong went to Skull Island, but here’s the twist. They never make it back! We’ve never seen that version of the story before, so that’s one that I would love to see with this version of King Kong. It would be so cool!

Son of Kong

A Child Of Kong

Son of Kong, which came out in 1933, the same year as the first movie, is actually one of my least favorite King Kong movies, and for good reason. King Kong isn’t even in it. But I still kind of love the idea of King Kong having a child, mostly because it would mean that there would have to be another female ape, a la, King Kong Lives. But that movie is pretty crummy, so I would love to see this MonsterVerse version of Kong having a child and being the protective parent.

Honestly, what I really think I want though is to have Godzilla’s son, Manilla (Or Minya) face off against King Kong’s son, only for the parents to start pushing each other around and then slamming each other into buildings. Hey, stranger things have happened. Like, we’re finally getting a direct sequel to Cloverfield, and I never thought that would happen. Speaking of really big monsters…

Kong vs. Mechani Kong

Kong Vs. Other Kaiju Like Rodan, Mothra, Or The Return Of King Ghidorah

Lastly, Godzilla fought other famous foes in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, so I don’t see why King Kong only has to be relegated to fighting Godzilla when he could clearly take on so many other monsters in the pantheon of kaiju creations. Because King Kong has never fought Mothra. Or Rodan. Or King freaking Ghidorah. And that’s what I really want to see! King Kong grabbing two of Ghidorah’s necks with both hands and headbutting the other head. I mean, don’t you?

Or better yet, King Kong vs. Gigan. Or King Kong vs. Biollante. Or King Kong vs. Destroyah! Honestly, seeing King Kong vs. any of Godzilla’s foes would be pretty epic and the stuff of dreams for a King Kong/Godzilla lover like myself. And why can’t it happen? Legendary seems keen on expanding the MonsterVerse even more as long as the fanbase is there. So, that’s exactly what I want—King Kong vs. other monsters. And if Godzilla vs. Kong is successful, then hey, maybe it will become a reality.

In the end, this Legendary King Kong needs to stick around because he’s way too badass and bodacious to go away. But what do you think? What direction would you like to see King Kong head in after this movie? Sound off in the comments section down below.

