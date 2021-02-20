5 Possible Directions I Want To See King Kong Head In After Godzilla Vs. Kong

Whomever Wins, I Want a Rematch

The director, Adam Wingard, has said in the past that there will be a definite victor in this movie. And while I’ll believe it when I see it, I still want a rematch no matter who wins. If you’ve seen the original King Kong Vs. Godzilla, then you’ll know that there was no real victor in that movie because both behemoths ended up falling into the sea together. But while the fans have been clamoring for a sequel for decades now, we never got one. So, in a way, Godzilla Vs. Kong is kind of like a spiritual successor to that movie.

But, and I’m not the first person to say this, I’m thinking there might be a “Martha” (Or “Mothra”) moment where the two titans wind up fighting some other force (like, say, Mechagodzilla?) together, and so I’m kind of setting myself up to be disappointed. But however this movie ends, I still want a rematch because I love Godzilla and I love King Kong and I want to see them together on the big (or small) screen again. Is that too much to ask?