Stephen King Shares His Honest Thoughts After Catching M. Night Shyamalan's Old Movie Trailer

We definitely agree with Stephen King in regards to the building hunger to see a movie on the big screen again with a bunch of people, and while nothing is certain at present, there is no harm in keeping fingers crossed that M. Night Shyamalan's Old could be enjoyed as originally intended. Universal Pictures currently has the film scheduled to be released on July 23, and while it's possible that the studio could push that date if theaters aren't ready to reopen, it's also possible that they will apply the same strategy that they used for The Croods: A New Age and News Of The World: put the feature on the big screen where possible, and then take advantage of the contractually agreed upon PVOD window that would have it available online less than three weeks later.