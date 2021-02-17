Marvel Celebrates Black Panther’s Third Anniversary With Some Beautiful Photos

The hashtag #WakandaForever was trending earlier in the day with fans celebrating the third birthday of Black Panther, which came out on February 16, 2018, and Marvel Studios added to the conversation by positing a batch of photos taken from the making of the movie by photographer Elie. While it's hard to specifically tell, it does appear that all of these shots were taken in the same area, if not during the shooting of the same sequence – namely the battle for Wakanda (not to be confused with the Battle Of Wakanda, which plays out in Avengers: Infinity War).