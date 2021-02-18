Jamie Dornan’s Wife Had A Very Funny Observation About His Barb And Star Performance

I've long had this belief that really good comedic actors, really talented ones, almost always are great at drama, you know? You've seen it with guys like Steve Carell or Jim Carrey, because to be really funny, generally speaking, you're playing the drama of the scene, but you just know how to make it a little bit funnier. And I think that's a tough thing to do. As soon as Jamie stepped on set, I know Kristin, Annie and I were all like, ‘Oh, he's got it. He gets it.’ … His wife at one point came up to me while we were on set, or having dinner at some point, and she said, ‘This is Jamie. What you guys are doing, all his friends know this part of Jamie.’ It just so happens that the first big role he got, he was a serial killer, and then it went from there! So I'm excited for the world to discover this side of him, because he is such a talent.