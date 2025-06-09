'There It Is': Dakota Johnson Gave A Blunt, NSFW Response To A Today Show Question, And Chris Evans Looked Shocked

Dakota Johnson is currently making waves amid the 2025 movie schedule, thanks to her upcoming rom-com, Materialists. The Celine Song-helmed film is already receiving rave reviews from critics, Johnson’s work has been praised. In the film, the actress plays a matchmaker torn between two men. In that spirit, Johnson was recently asked on The Today Show what a non-negotiable would be if she were being set up by a matchmaker. The actress’ response was so brutally honest that even co-star Chris Evans seemed stunned.

The two co-stars of one of A24’s upcoming films gave two very different answers when Today’s Craig Melvin posed the aforementioned question to them. When faced with the query, Chris Evans said “must love dogs,” which tracks, considering his own affection for the furry creatures. (Evans has even gone viral for playing with shelter dogs.) As for Dakota Johnson, her note had more to do with a potential partner’s personality. Check out what she said in the clip (from X) below:

”if you were engaged to a real life matchmaker, what would be non-negotiable for you?“chris: ”must love dogs”dakota: ”not an asshoIe” I LOVE HER 😭 pic.twitter.com/h6dPhPvo6ZJune 9, 2025

I’d say that’s a very direct requirement. Honestly, I’m not sure what threw me for a loop more: the actress’ “not an asshole” declaration or the look on her co-star’s face when she said it. For his part, Craig Melvin also didn’t seem to be expecting that particular comment. Ultimately though, it’s hard not to appreciate the sheer candidness of the actress’ answer. Plus, I’d argue that a number of people would probably agree with that particular desire as it pertains to finding a relationship.

These comments from Dakota Johnson arrive on the heels of reports pertaining to her and longtime boyfriend Chris Martin. People, along with other outlets, reported days ago that Johnson and the Coldplay member had ended their relationship. The two reportedly started dating in 2017 and, since then, they’d kept their romance relatively private. Said relationship also allegedly had the support of Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin’s ex-wife with whom he shares two kids.

As for Chris Evans’ love life, he’s now a married man. He exchanged vows with Portuguese model Alba Baptiste in 2023, with the couple tying the knot during not one but two ceremonies that year. Neither of them commonly share details about their marriage, but Evans did just reveal the sweet story behind his proposal. Apparently, he orchestrated a sweet moment, in which he asked for Baptiste’s hand in marriage in her native language. If you ask me, that sounds like something ripped right out of the best romantic comedies.

Speaking of rom-coms, Materialists’ trailer suggests it's more than your standard rom-com. Celine Song’s latest centers on matchmaker Lucy, who seemingly meets the man of her dreams (Pedro Pascal). However, her love life becomes complicated after she runs into an ex (Chris Evans) who’s still carrying a torch for her. It seems to be a sweet movie and, as far as I can tell, there don’t seem to be any a-hole characters in the mix.

The specifics of Dakota Johnson’s actual love life remain privy solely to her and those she lets in. However, if anything, her viral moment on The Today Show now seems to indicate that she knows what she doesn’t want out of a partner. And, if she is truly single, potential matchmakers and suitors should take notice.