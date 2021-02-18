Knives Out Star Jamie Lee Curtis Pens Tribute To Ana De Armas, See Her Response

There's little denying that Ana de Armas is an amazing actress, and we're all looking forward to seeing her again. Unfortunately, as with almost every other actor, her biggest recent performances are sitting on shelves waiting for a safe time to be released. We will see her in No Time to Die, even if another delay occurs. No matter what happens with the blockbuster it seems like a foregone conclusion that she will be great. And as Jamie Lee Curtis, mentions, she'll also be playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, which is aiming to release this year.