I’m Keeping Tabs On All The Times Ana De Armas And Tom Cruise Have Been Spotted Together (So Far)

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have the gossip pages bubbling. While there has been no confirmation of any kind that the two stars are dating, there is some smoke rising. Whether there is any (public) fire in the future remains to be seen. The two, who both have big upcoming projects on the 2025 movie schedule , have been seen together quite a few times over the past couple of months. I’ve been keeping track, so let’s take a look, and you can decide what to think of the situation

(Image credit: Paramount)

Valentine’s Day And A Couple Of Helicopter Rides

On Valentine’s Day this year, de Armas and Cruise were spotted getting carry-out from a restaurant in London. According to the Daily Mail , they were “mobbed” by fans as they walked in and out of the restaurant. They stopped and took some selfies before hopping in a cab together. There were no outward signs of affection, per the report, but they were all smiles and seemed to be having a very good time. The paper contacted reps for the two stars, but as of yet the article has not received a reply.

The next time the Mission: Impossible star and the Knives Out lead were spotted together was on March 16th, when TMZ reported Cruise and de Armas hopped out of a helicopter together at a helipad in London. According to the article, they had been seen at the same helipad the night before, as well.

About a month later, on April 14th, the two were photographed again by TMZ at the helipad. This time, according to the gossip site , they had just returned from a “whirlwind hop from Madrid, Spain.” The report was light on details about the trip, but this was now the third time they’d been spotted together.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

They Love Sinners As Much As Everyone Else

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners is one of the biggest hits of the year so far, and Cruise and de Armas were seen getting in on the hype at a movie theater in London. The Daily Mail reported that a fan also attending the movie spied the two taking it in. Cruise later posted a congratulatory message on X to the cast and crew of Sinners, though de Armas was not in the photo:

Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits! pic.twitter.com/rQ54y74j2eApril 27, 2025

Dinner On De Armas’ Birthday And Celebrating David Beckham's

Early last week, de Armas and Cruise were seen together again, according to Page Six , this time both at the heliport in London, and then later at a Mexican restaurant enjoying dinner. It also happened to be de Armas’ 37th birthday, April 30th.

Over the weekend, it was rumored that the two would appear together at David Beckham's 50th birthday party. Page Six confirmed this when paparazzi caught a glimpse of Cruise and de Armas leaving the party together.

