7 Brutally Beautiful Moments From The Mortal Kombat Trailer

The day has finally arrived and now the world can finally start talking about how awesome director Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat reboot looks. While it was being teased as an R-rated return to form for the previously adapted Midway gaming franchise, this first look only hammered home just how promising Warner Bros and New Line’s great big reboot truly is. And it’s not only an absolutely brutal red-band trailer, it’s also a beautiful sight to behold. In fact, seven moments in particular embody both the beauty and the brutality that Mortal Kombat is ready to dish out.