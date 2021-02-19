Enterprise's Brent Spiner Has An Idea For Where The Next Set Of Star Trek Movies Will Go

The Star Trek franchise is going strong on the small screen, with multiple series running on CBS All Access, and new ones already in development. However, the popular franchise is not doing nearly as well on the big screen. Following the three films of the "reboot" series, which saw new actors take on the roles of Kirk, Spock, McCoy, and the rest, nobody is quite sure what's next for the films, though several ideas have been floated. It seems certain that there will be new Star Trek films at some point, we just don't know what they'll be about, but Star Trek: The Next Generation actor Brent Spiner thinks that eventually we'll see a reboot version of his series as well.