Zack Snyder's Justice League Just Ramped Up It's Global Release Plans And Fans Are Hyped

To say that the excitement surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League is mounting would be a complete understatement. With March 18th marking the day global release plans go into effect for this fan demanded take of what was once known as Justice League, Snyder’s final vision will be available to the public in a few short weeks. However, just how fans were going to be able to see the movie was a big question, and save for three territories, the film has just confirmed it’s ramping up its global release in an all-out barrage of options.