news

Zack Snyder's Justice League Just Ramped Up It's Global Release Plans And Fans Are Hyped

Zack Snyder's Justice League Superman angrily charging up his laser eyes
To say that the excitement surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League is mounting would be a complete understatement. With March 18th marking the day global release plans go into effect for this fan demanded take of what was once known as Justice League, Snyder’s final vision will be available to the public in a few short weeks. However, just how fans were going to be able to see the movie was a big question, and save for three territories, the film has just confirmed it’s ramping up its global release in an all-out barrage of options.

Zack Snyder himself took to Twitter to confirm what HBO Max had announced in a press release for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and you’re going to be able to see the film even if HBO Max isn't available in your region. In fact, the only way you won’t see the more improved visage of Henry Cavill’s Superman on March 18th is if you live in China, France, or Japan. However, there’s going to be an eventual plan for that, per Snyder’s big knowledge blast, seen below:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League takes to the skies on March 18th, and you clearly have your pick of how you want to enjoy it. But if you are interested in sampling the four-hour long experience before buying it, signing up for an HBO Max subscription is probably the best option to get in on the fun.

