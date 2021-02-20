Looks Like Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Has Experienced Another COVID-Related Setback

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various films have experienced production delays over the past year. This ranges from smaller films like Dakota Johnson’s Am I OK? to massive movies like Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Another film that lands on the blockbuster end of that spectrum is Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The Robert Pattinson-led film has already experienced a delay to COVID and, now, it seems production has experienced another setback as a result of the virus.