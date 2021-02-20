Looks Like Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Has Experienced Another COVID-Related Setback

Leave a Comment
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various films have experienced production delays over the past year. This ranges from smaller films like Dakota Johnson’s Am I OK? to massive movies like Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Another film that lands on the blockbuster end of that spectrum is Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The Robert Pattinson-led film has already experienced a delay to COVID and, now, it seems production has experienced another setback as a result of the virus.
Robert Pattinson’s stunt double on The Batman recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Sun. As a result, the stuntman and his team were forced to isolate for ten days. This marks the third time The Batman has had to contend with a positive COVID case on set. Last year, Robert Pattinson himself reportedly tested positive as did another member of the movie’s stunt team. Pattinson’s diagnosis came shortly after the film restarted production in the UK following the initial pandemic lockdown.
As you can imagine, this latest case of COVID can’t be easy for Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. to deal with. A source tells The Sun that although the studio’s testing methods are proving to be effective, having the lead stuntman and his team away from set is a reportedly “a headache” for Warner Bros.:
Shooting a blockbuster of this scale is difficult enough without the threat of Covid looming large. While this proves Warner Bros’ testing regime is working, having so many people away from set for ten days is a headache the studio could do without, especially when they are relying on the stunt team to deliver the film’s most spectacular scenes.
Despite this, it actually seems the film’s production timeline won’t be too heavily affected by this new development. The source did go on to say that filming is still set to wrap on time:
The movie is still on track to wrap next month and when it does, I think everyone will be breathing a sigh of relief.
The situation may not be ideal, but it seems that, at the very least, The Batman will finally wrap in March. And more importantly, it’s good to hear Robert Pattinson’s stunt double was tested and was able to immediately isolate.
The Batman has had quite a lengthy shooting schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming initially began back in January 2020 before the massive lockdown shut things down. While the delays and work schedule likely haven’t been easy for members of the cast and crew, it’s apparently been very grueling for Robert Pattinson. A recent rumor alleged that the 34-year-old actor’s experience had been tough because he’s been required to remain in the Batsuit for Matt Reeves’ various takes.
Making a film (especially one of The Batman's scale) is rarely easy, as it’s definitely a marathon and not a sprint. Luckily for Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson and their collaborators, they’re finally closing in on the finish line.
The Batman is currently scheduled to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.