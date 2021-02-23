Comments

Tom Holland Auditioned For Star Wars: The Force Awakens, But Bombed It For A Hilarious Reason

Tom Holland as Peter Parker on the side of a bus

Two of the most popular film franchises currently in production are Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe-- both of which are owned by Disney. Landing a role in either massive property is a dream for many actors, and a number of them have managed to appear in both. It turns out that Spider-Man star Tom Holland actually auditioned for a role in The Force Awakens, and failed for a funny reason.

Tom Holland is the third actor to play Peter Parker in live-action, and audiences immediately responded to his characterization. While he's clearly a bankable actor that would thrive in a Star Wars flick, his time auditioning for the role of Finn (John Boyega) was less than successful. As he put it,

I remember my audition for Star Wars, I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega’s role. I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!’ And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.’ I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called. Yeah, I obviously didn't get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.

Honestly, can you blame him? Auditioning for film/TV roles is already an inorganic experience, and it seems all the more silly when the person reading with you is making weird droid sounds. In the end, Tom Holland's giggles cost him the role, allowing John Boyega to become a household name overnight as the ex-Stormtrooper.

Tom Holland's comments to Backstage highlights the 24 year-old actor's signature personality and naivety. In addition to his on screen performances, Holland has managed to capture the public's hearts thanks to that personality. That, and his difficulty guarding the various spoilers of the MCU.

Both the MCU and Star Wars are currently on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Since Tom Holland made his Marvel debut in Captain America: Civil War, he's had a few notable struggles with spoilers. For instance, he went into a showing of Avengers: Infinity War and accidentally revealed that Spidey got dusted. There's also a compilation video of Benedict Cumberbatch attempting to stop him from giving away vital information during that movie's press tour. One can only imagine what he might have let slip if he landed the role of Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In the end everything probably worked out the best for Tom Holland. Not getting to play Finn freed up his schedule for Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU, instantly becoming a fan favorite upon his entrance. Meanwhile John Boyega brought a ton of spirit to his Star Wars role, which should also open countless doors in the future of his career.

Tom Holland is currently filming Spider-Man 3, which is expected to hit theaters December 17th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Tom Holland Throws His Hat Into The James Bond Ring And At This Point Why Not?
