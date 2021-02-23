Tom Holland Auditioned For Star Wars: The Force Awakens, But Bombed It For A Hilarious Reason

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Two of the most popular film franchises currently in production are Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe-- both of which are owned by Disney. Landing a role in either massive property is a dream for many actors, and a number of them have managed to appear in both. It turns out that Spider-Man star Tom Holland actually auditioned for a role in The Force Awakens, and failed for a funny reason.