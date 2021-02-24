James Gunn Shut Down The Suicide Squad Rumor About A Beloved Batman Villain

Leave a Comment
With Wonder Woman 1984 now in the rear view, there are a number of highly anticipated DC projects coming down the line. The next installment in the DCEU is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will arrive in theaters and HBO Max this summer. Gunn assembled a killer cast to play the ensemble of villains, but he recently shut down rumors about a beloved Batman foe. Namely, femme fatale Poison Ivy.
The Suicide Squad will be a soft reboot from David Ayer's 2017 original movie, but will feature a ton of new faces. Many of the villains who will make up Task Force X aren't household names, but fans have been wondering if Batman rogue Poison Ivy might make an appearance. James Gunn recently did a Q&A on his Instagram Story, where he set the record straight. Check it out below.
Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. It looks like DC fans should probably stop holding out hope that Gotham City's favorite ecoterrorist is going to pop up throughout the runtime of The Suicide Squad. But considering Poison Ivy's relationship with Harley Quinn in the comics and other media, hopefully this is a pairing that will come to life sooner rather than later.
The above post comes to us from the Instagram of James Gunn himself. The filmmaker regularly uses social media to directly communicate with fans, usually about his pair of upcoming superhero flicks. The latest informal Q&A was no exception, as he once again took to social to shoot down rumors about The Suicide Squad. This one just happened to be about the rumored inclusion of Poison Ivy.
Batman and Gotham City factored heavily into the original Suicide Squad movie. Ben Affleck makes a few brief appearances throughout its runtime, and we met his iconic foes Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Joker, and Killer Croc. And while fans are patiently waiting for Poison Ivy to appear in the live-action DCEU, James Gunn's DC debut won't be the venue.
While Gotham City has continued to be a major setting for the DCEU in projects like Birds of Prey and The Batman, it's currently unclear if/when Poison Ivy will get to factor in. But as previously mentioned, she has a special friendship/romance with Harley Quinn that would be great to see on the big screen. That and her terrifying plant-based abilities.
Poison Ivy has been adapted into various media over the years, including comics and video games. On the big screen she was famously played by Uma Thurman in the campy '90s flick Batman & Robin. She's also one of the main characters in the adult cartoon series Harley Quinn, voiced by Lake Bell. There were also a slew of actresses who played the role on The CW's Gotham.
The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.