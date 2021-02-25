No Big Deal, Just Tom Cruise Running In Moody Fog To Get Us Hyped For Mission: Impossible 7

When Tom Cruise makes a Mission: Impossible movie you can be certain that the actor will be willing to put his body on the line in a series of more insane practical stunts. However, not everything Tom Cruise does involves hanging from helicopters or performing HALO jumps. Tom Cruise is also known for the fact that in all of his movies, not only in Mission: Impossible, the actor does a lot of running. Fans need not worry, as Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie has confirmed that the new film will add a segment to the Tom Cruise running supercut, with a picture of the actor in motion, moving somewhat ominously through the fog.