Whoopi Goldberg's Best Movie And TV Performances, Ranked

10. Captain Planet And The Planeteers (Gaia)

Seriously? Captain Planet? Yes, seriously. While many people first saw Whoopi Goldberg in movies like Sister Act and Ghost, for a lot of people now in their 20s and 30s, their introduction to Whoopi Goldberg was as the voice of Gaia on the hit cartoon, Captain Planet and the Planeteers. As Gaia, Whoopi Goldberg played the embodiment of Mother Earth, and she guided five teenagers to save our ailing planet.

So, why is this such a key performance in an utterly epic career? Because Whoopi Goldberg’s soothing, but sagacious voice lent a calmness and even beauty to a show that also featured a flying blue dude with a green mullet. Captain Planet could have been a really campy show, and at times, it was. But Whoopi Goldberg’s performance also added a sort of gravitas to the series, making the message of saving our planet seem as important as it was back then, and still is today.