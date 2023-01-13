Movies To Watch On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Here’s an interesting story. When I was growing up, I never understood the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Now, keep that in mind, because if you scroll to the bottom, you’ll see that I’m a black dude. But there’s actually a good reason why I never understood the importance of MLK until I was much older: I went to mostly all-white schools.

Now, of course, this is even MORE of a reason for why I should have known the importance of Dr. King. Not even that long ago (less than 100 years), I would have had to have gone to a segregated school just because of the color of my skin. But I was ignorant back then, and I didn’t know any better. That’s why movies like Selma and the biographical sports film Remember the Titans are a great reminder of how separate (and not equal) this country once was. Times have changed dramatically since then because of the brave men and women who marched for our freedom, such as Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and John Lewis.

That said, times haven’t changed completely. I currently teach at a school that is devoid of any white students. Towns are still deeply segregated and Dr. King’s dream of everybody living in harmony is a far cry from where we are today. That’s why I often wonder whether Dr. King would be pleased with this country if he was still alive. I’m really not sure, but I do think there are enough movies out there to remind us of just what people fought and died for in the first place. Some of the films below feature Dr. King, while others feature his spirit of rebellion. But, like people in general, all the films are nuanced and have something important to say.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Selma

The always fascinating Ava DuVernay’s Selma is a bit like Martin Scorsese’s, The Last Temptation of Christ. I’ll explain. In school, Martin Luther King Jr. is lionized beyond measure. He’s often shown as being a perfect man who was cut down before his time. This is similar to the Christ who is mostly only seen as the Son of God. Now, I’m not trying to get theological here, nor am I comparing MLK to Christ. What I am saying, though, is that we rarely get to see the actual person when it comes to MLK or Jesus. We only see the legend. In that way, both MLK and Christ have become myths for many people.

But Dr. King was a person. And Selma does a great job of showing that. The movie is less a biographical film as it is a story of one specific event—the Selma to Montgomery marches. Selma is such a good movie because we see a Dr. King (played by David Oyelowo) who is not only brave, but also scared.

We see an MLK who most likely cheated on his wife and one who was doubtful if what he was doing was even working. Selma is a beautiful movie, and one that you should definitely check out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day or any day for that matter. The struggle is still alive.

(Image credit: HBO Films)

All The Way

I actually saw All The Way – which stars Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston as Lyndon B. Johnson – on Broadway, and it blew my mind. The story concerns a pivotal period in American history when Johnson becomes the acting President after JFK’s assassination. It’s also about how he balances his future as President, while also fighting to pass the Civil Rights Act against his own Democratic Party.

The new Captain America, Anthony Mackie , also stars as Martin Luther King Jr., and Melissa Leo stars as Johnson’s wife, Lady Bird.

All The Way presents an interesting counterpoint to Selma. In All The Way, we see an impatient MLK who doesn’t think Johnson is doing enough. Inversely, in Selma, we see a tireless MLK and a lax Johnson in Tom Wilkinson. I’m really not sure which portrayal is accurate, but maybe watch both movies and decide for yourself.

(Image credit: HBO Films)

Boycott

Clark Johnson directs this HBO Film (opens in new tab) about a younger Dr. King, played by The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright . If you’re going to do an MLK marathon (I mean, I know nobody does that, but why not start today?), then I would start with Boycott, move on to All The Way, and then conclude with Selma. Empire ’s Terrence Howard also stars as Baptist Minister and Civil Rights Activist, Ralph Abernathy.

Like the title suggests, the film concerns the famous bus boycott of 1955-1956 that had Rosa Parks at the center of it. In the film, Dr. King takes up the case and it’s basically him against the world. But he doesn’t march alone, of course, and this is a story of that fight.

It’s interesting to see a young Dr. King at work, and Jeffrey Wright plays the role considerably well. And, here’s a fun fact. A young Carmen Ejogo plays Coretta Scott King in this movie, and also plays an older Coretta Scott King in Selma. That’s right, people! This is the real MCU (The Martin Cinematic Universe). Okay, I'll see myself out.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Rosa Parks Story

I think Boycott is a good enough segue to talk about this TV movie directed by Julie Dash and starring Black Panther 2 ’s Angela Bassett as the titular Rosa Parks. Likely shown in schools across America, this movie is about Rosa Parks staying seated on a late-night bus, and the events that followed.

The Rosa Parks Story is interesting because it shows Rosa Parks as a more three-dimensional person. We see her joining the NAACP, and the fight she had to go through once the snowball started rolling down the hill. Sure, Rosa Parks could have gotten out of the way, but she didn’t, and we’re all the better for it. Also, The Rosa Parks Story has the most authentic Dr. King since it stars Dexter Scott King, who is MLK’s second son. He has his cadence and everything. It’s beautiful.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Get On The Bus

Speaking of buses (Oh, boy), the always socially relevant Spike Lee ’s Get on the Bus is an interesting choice for MLK Day. Like any Spike Lee joint, it features nuanced black people who are a lot more unvarnished than the historical figures up top.

That said, it’s still a great movie that still works for the holiday. The story features a group of Black men who get on a bus to go to the Million Man March. But on the way, they have discussions on everything from race to sexuality to religion. So, if you want to get a more complex view of the black experience, you might do yourself a favor by watching this film.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Malcolm X

We might as well stick to Spike Lee. X, which stars Denzel Washington as Malcolm X, and Angela Bassett as his wife, Betty Shabazz, is a very different film from all the Martin Luther King Jr. biopics up top. It shows a young Malcolm Little getting imprisoned, only to come out a Muslim and the leader of a movement.

From there, we see his rise, and his ultimate fall (From the Nation of Islam). I’d call this an alternative picture to watch on MLK Day to see another side of the struggle.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Judas And The Black Messiah

Now that I’ve veered into the territory of revolutionaries, I would be remiss if I didn’t bring up the excellent biographical crime drama, Judas and the Black Messiah, which features “phenomenal” performances by Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya .

Kaluuya plays the Black Panther, Fred Hampton, and Stanfield plays the FBI informant, William O’Neal, who ultimately leads to Hampton’s downfall. Though Fred Hampton’s outlook was different from King’s, he was still a man who believed in solidarity. And, it’s through the lens of the person who brought along Fred Hampton’s downfall that we learn of just how insidious the system was that Dr. King himself also had to struggle against, though through vastly different methods.

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

The Butler

And now for something completely different. Lee Daniels’ The Butler, which has an all-star cast including Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey, and pretty much everybody under the sun (Robin Williams! Alan “Hans Gruber” Rickman) is a historical drama about a slave who rises to be one of the top butlers in the White House. He also experiences a great deal of joy and pain as he watches his sons in some of the most tumultuous times in American history.

The Butler is a great film to watch on MLK Day because it goes through a great deal of American history but from a unique perspective. It’s kind of wonderful to see the importance that blacks have had throughout the years at the highest level, even when many people saw them at the bottom.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Hate U Give

In this adaptation of the popular Angie Thomas novel, The Hate U Give is actually a good representation of what Dr. King fought for. Our protagonist is Starr Carter ( Bodies, Bodies, Bodies ’ Amandla Stenberg ), a 16-year-old girl who attends a predominantly white private school, even though she lives in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Unfortunately, as I mentioned in the intro, while times have changed, they haven’t changed completely, and after a run in with the law, Starr’s good friend is gunned down by a police officer.

But, here’s the part where Dr. King might have been proud, as Starr stands up for what’s right. And, even though there are elements in her neighborhood who would rather choose violence over peace, Starr is vocal about why a protest doesn’t need guns. It just needs a voice.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Remember The Titans

Finally, I want to close off with my personal favorite movie on this list, Remember the Titans. Directed by Boaz Yakin and starring Denzel Washington, Remember the Titans is about a football coach (Washington) who gets Black and white players on a football team to not only get along, but to love each other and act like true brothers.

Remember the Titans has a great message for the whole family and is a fantastic football movie overall. And with that final entry, I bid you farewell. Na, na, na, na. Na, na, na, na. Hey-ey-ey. Goodbye. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

MLK Day is a day of remembrance for an American hero. We still have a long way to go and I probably won’t even see Dr. King’s dream in my lifetime. But here’s to keeping the hope alive. Take care and be safe.