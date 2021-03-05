Coraline And 10 Excellent Stop Motion Movies To Rent Or Stream

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Animation has become a fantastic medium of film as of late, with some of Disney’s best appearing so realistic that you might believe it to be live-action before an animated character pops up. But I’ve always had a certain affection for a certain genre of animation that often goes under the radar, and that is stop motion.

While there’s no denying that regular animation takes just as much hard work and dedication as stop motion does, there’s something about stop motion that always sits well with me. I adore the results that come from the time it takes to physically move an actual puppet, and line up those shots exactly as you wish to make it look lifelike. And there are some awesome stop motion films out there. These are some of the best stop motion films that you can stream or rent from home, from Coraline to The Corpse Bride.