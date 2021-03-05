Another Star Trek Movie Is In The Works, This Time From Some Discovery Talent

In addition to the botched Star Trek 4, in 2019, we heard that Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley had his own concept to bring to the table for the franchise along with Quentin Tarantino, who entertained the idea of making an R-rated Star Trek based on a script by The Revenant‘s Mark L. Smith. It’s still unclear whether those scripts could still see the light of day, but it should be noted that Paramount recently saw a changing of the guards, with Emma Watts being named the new film chief at the studio last summer.