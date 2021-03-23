10 Great Movies To Watch During Women's History Month And How To Stream Them

A League Of Their Own

In the ‘90s, a movie written by, directed and fronted by a group of women was hard to come by, but A League of Their Own was clearly ahead of the game. Penny Marshall’s 1992 movie tells the fictionalized account of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II. The movie’s cast is seriously incredible with Tom Hanks’ iconic role as Jimmy Dugan managing players portrayed by Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell.

A League Of Their Own is a rare spin on the sports movie genre usually claimed by male-dominated sports teams. The movie confronts sexism in sports and in daily life and takes on issues with women in sports that are still an important discussion today. It’s a piece of history, a good present-day talking point and full of entertaining ensemble performances. Oh, and… “there’s no crying in baseball!”

