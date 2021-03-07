Twilight Fans Are Freaking Out Over Seeing The Movie Without Its Blue Filter

So listen, I know it’s easy to make fun of Twilight. It’s very meme-able, between lines like “hold on tight, spider-monkey,” the whole “say it loud” bit or all the long intense stares between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. But without the specific choices made in the film, it wouldn’t have become the cult classic it is now. And one specific cinematographic decision we overlook is the blue filter Catherine Hardwicke used for the first 2008 film. So as you would expect fans had thoughts when seeing what Twilight would look like without the filter.