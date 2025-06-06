The Twilight Movies Are Leaving Netflix (Again), And It's Understandably Giving Fans Whiplash

If you’ve loved watching the Twilight movies over and over with your Netflix subscription , it’s perhaps time to savor every moment because they won’t be there long. As you might have noticed if you’ve clicked one of the titles from the franchise lately, that cursed “leaving soon” marker is there, and fans of the vampire films are understandably getting annoyed at the news.

The Twilight Movies Are Officially Leaving Netflix… Again

So here’s the thing. All the Twilight movies just returned to Netflix again at the top of May, and the last day to watch is already June 30. That means the movies will have been on 2025 Netflix releases for just two months before sucking blood somewhere else. Check out one comment on the news:

twilight leaving netflix. happiness never lasts pic.twitter.com/xA6gw2IUu2June 5, 2025

There’s a lot more where that came from. Here are even more complaints on Twitter over the move:

“Why tf twilight series already leaving Netflix it just got here” - @jackiecopee

- @jackiecopee “Someone please give Twilight a permanent home. I’m so sick of Netflix only wanting to be a weekend parent.” - @starjowers

- @starjowers “what’s with this weird on & off, toxic relationship between the twilight saga and netflix” - @leilanisrina

- @leilanisrina “why does twilight only get put on netflix for like 5 minutes :(“ - @Dupl1na

The people make a good point. It wasn’t long ago when the franchise made a grand return on Netflix , and now fans will have to hope the movies land on one of the other best streaming services out there like it has in the past.

Fans Are Understandably Not Happy With Twilight’s Unstable Streaming History

As someone who has seen Twilight’s path across streaming services in the past few years, I can confirm it's definitely had an unstable journey from one service to the other. The franchise has moved everywhere from Disney+ to Hulu to Amazon Prime Video to Peacock probably across the past year alone, and it doesn’t seem to stay at any one place for long.

While a lot of movies in recent years have found permanent homes on certain streaming services because the studios associated with them are directly tied to the streaming services: such as all the Marvel movies in order being on Disney+, Twilight licensing isn’t so cut and dry.

Save 48% was $24.99 now $12.90 at Amazon Since the Twilight saga's streaming future is ever-changing, it might be best if fans own all five movies, such as with this Blu-ray set that's almost 50 percent off right now.

The franchise was distributed by Summit Entertainment, which is a production label of Lionsgate Films, which doesn’t have a streaming service to call its own like, lets say, Paramount having Paramount+ or Universal having Peacock. As a result, their franchises like The Hunger Games, John Wick or Now You See Me have bounced all over the streaming service map. For example, The Hunger Games was also on Netflix for a little bit before leaving swiftly like Twilight did.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors