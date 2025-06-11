Taylor Lautner And His Wife Rewatched The Twilight Movies Together, And I Love The ‘Really Tender’ Jacob Black Moment She Pointed Out
But she's still Team Edward...
The Twilight movies are still streaming for now for those with a Netflix subscription, which means a lot of fans have been reminded lately to look back at the popular vampire franchise. That apparently includes Taylor Lautner and his wife, who also named Taylor Lautner, as they recently revealed that they sat down and watched all five movies together. I especially love what the wife of the Jacob Black actor had to say about watching her husband play the hunky werewolf.
The Lautners have been an item since 2018 before officially tying the knot in 2022, and apparently, in all that time, they’ve somehow avoided watching the Twilight movies together. Funny enough, while Taylor Lautner was getting into Jacob shape and filming the blockbuster movies, his future wife was actually a huge fan of the films, but she was Team Edward. Here’s what happened when they rewatched them as a couple, according to Lautner’s wife:
During a segment of their well-being podcast, The Squeeze, the couple revealed they watched all the films together and had a really enjoyable time with them. Taylor Lautner said it was the first time he felt he could watch them “as a fan” and really remove himself from being one of the leads.
And, for his wife, who previously didn’t really think of her husband and Jacob Black as “the same human,” she finally got a chance to connect them together, and things got emotional for her. As she continued:
It’s very rare that one’s wife would get the chance to experience part of their partner’s life during their teen years, that is, unless either they knew each other then or had a lot of home videos in their parents’ attic. As Lautner’s wife shared, she didn’t really think of her husband as Jacob Black before, but when they watched the movies recently, she noticed a close-up detail on his face that changed things for her.
The moment from Eclipse really humanized the character for her and made her realize on a deep level she was looking at her husband 15 years prior to the present. Check out the whole conversation between them on YouTube:
What a sweet story. Both of the Lautners were pleasantly surprised about how much they enjoyed the movies, too, with the Twilight star sharing he really enjoyed the last two movies, based on Breaking Dawn, the most this time around. (I can imagine the big ending twist still plays really well!)
Next up, Taylor Lautner is reportedly headed to TV for a meta-supernatural show about werewolves. And he and his wife are looking into watching the Lord of the Rings and Star Wars movies together for the first time!
