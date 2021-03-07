Disney's Raya And The Last Dragon Surprisingly Underperformed At The Box Office

So what are the reasons behind the film underperforming? There are a couple of notable factors, but the one that seems to stand out the most is the fact that Raya And The Last Dragon was also made available (for a premium price) on Disney+ this past weekend. It's hard to say specifically what kind of impact the availability on streaming had on the numbers, mostly because Disney has not yet released any data about the debut, but one imagines that households around the country interested in the movie performed a calculus in the last few days – discerning whether or not the $30 "Premier Access" price on the subscription service was worth it when compared to a family trip to the local cinema.