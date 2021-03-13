Zack Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead: 6 Reasons I’ve Come Around On The 2004 Remake

It has been 17 years since the 2004 release of Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead, a movie that I saw in theaters several times as a 16-year-old who would find various ways of getting into R-rated movies. Like George A. Romero’s 1978 horror classic, I was obsessed with Snyder’s version that spring and would talk on and on about it until my parents, friends, and theater employees grew tired of it. But something happened in the years following my first dance with Dawn of the Dead, and over the years I found myself approaching the movie with an unearned elitism and purist mentality on account of my love of the classic mall-based zombie movie.

Recently, as I have started to prepare for the arrival of Army of the Dead and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, I’ve started to think about where it all started for Snyder and really my love of zombie movies in the spring of 2004.