John Wick Director’s New Movie Sounds Like Indiana Jones With Way More Action

It’s also worth going over what else Chad Stahelski has on his plate. Since 2017, he’s been attached to direct a Highlander reboot, and in June 2020, he said the project was in “heavy development mode.” Stahelski is also lined up to direct a remake of the South Korean action movie The Man From Nowhere, and John Wick writer Derek Kolstad is penning the script. It’s hard to say whether Classified will arrive before either of these projects or after, but clearly New Line Cinema is eager to eventually deliver this story to the masses.