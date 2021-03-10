news

John Wick Director’s New Movie Sounds Like Indiana Jones With Way More Action

Keanu Reeves firing gun in John Wick

Chad Stahelski kicked off his career in Hollywood doing stunt work, but he made the jump to directing with 2014’s John Wick, which he co-helmed with David Leitch. While Leitch has since moved on to movies like Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw, Stahelski is still holding the directorial reins on the John Wick franchise, although he has a number of other projects in development. The latest of the bunch sounds like if the action in the Indiana Jones movies was jacked up.

Word’s come in that New Line Cinema has won the auction for Classified, an action thriller that Chad Stahelski will direct and produce. According to Deadline, Classified is a “high octane thriller” that was pitched as Die Hard meets Indiana Jones. The story is set in a top secret military bunker, similar to the warehouse where the Ark of the Covenant was stored at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark. This bunker contains relics retrieved during World War II that turn out to be incredibly powerful and dangerous.

Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan, whose credits include Project Almanac and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, came up with the Classified premise, and the project’s other producers include Jason Spitz and Alex Young from Chad Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, as well as Trevor Engelson from the Underground production company. Considering what Stahelski has accomplished with the John Wick movies, Classified sounds right in his wheelhouse, as there will surely be a lot of guns fired, fisticuffs thrown and explosions ignited over the course of this story.

However, even ignoring that Classified is in the early stages of development, it’ll likely be a while until this movie hits the big screen. That’s namely because Chad Stahelski is returning to direct John Wick 4 and John Wick 5, which will be shooting back-to-back. A production start date hasn’t been announced, but whenever cameras start rolling on both movies, obviously that will take up a lot of Stahelski’s time.

Related

Why John Wick's Director Loved Seeing The Movie On The Big Screen And What He Learned

It’s also worth going over what else Chad Stahelski has on his plate. Since 2017, he’s been attached to direct a Highlander reboot, and in June 2020, he said the project was in “heavy development mode.” Stahelski is also lined up to direct a remake of the South Korean action movie The Man From Nowhere, and John Wick writer Derek Kolstad is penning the script. It’s hard to say whether Classified will arrive before either of these projects or after, but clearly New Line Cinema is eager to eventually deliver this story to the masses.

Naturally we’ll keep you apprised of more Classified updates, but the John Wick fans out there can look forward to the fourth movie coming out on May 27, 2022. The franchise is also set to expand with the Ballerina spinoff and The Continental, a prequel series that will air on Starz.

Up Next

John Wick: 8 Times He Got Extra Creative With His Kills
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

How Keanu Reeves Used His Matrix And John Wick Experience To Pitch His Comic Series news 7d How Keanu Reeves Used His Matrix And John Wick Experience To Pitch His Comic Series Braden Roberts
Another Indiana Jones Star Is Down To Return For The Fifth Movie news 2w Another Indiana Jones Star Is Down To Return For The Fifth Movie Dirk Libbey
The John Wick Workout Keanu Reeves Uses To Stay Fit For The Action Scenes news 3w The John Wick Workout Keanu Reeves Uses To Stay Fit For The Action Scenes Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Malcolm & Marie Feb 5, 2021 Malcolm & Marie 8
It Follows Mar 27, 2015 It Follows 9
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
Antlers Oct 29, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Midsommar’s Florence Pugh Shares The Intense Experience Of Filming That Iconic Crying Scene TBD Midsommar’s Florence Pugh Shares The Intense Experience Of Filming That Iconic Crying Scene Rating TBD
Disney's Us Again Director On Working With World Of Dance Alums Keone And Mari TBD Disney's Us Again Director On Working With World Of Dance Alums Keone And Mari Rating TBD
Huzzah! Seth MacFarlane's The Orville Celebrates Season 3 Going Back Into Production With New Set Photo TBD Huzzah! Seth MacFarlane's The Orville Celebrates Season 3 Going Back Into Production With New Set Photo Rating TBD
Where You've Seen The NCIS: New Orleans Cast Before TBD Where You've Seen The NCIS: New Orleans Cast Before Rating TBD
NCIS Fans Have All Kinds Of Reactions After That Shocking Death TBD NCIS Fans Have All Kinds Of Reactions After That Shocking Death Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information