After Avatar And Avengers: Endgame Re-Duke It Out At The Box Office, The Internet Declares Zoe Saldana The Real Winner

Zoe Saldana in Avatar

Nobody was expecting there to be a brand new all-time box office champ in early 2021 after the year that box offices have had. And yet, that's exactly where we are following a somewhat unexpected re-release of Avatar in China. The former box office number one re-took the title from Avengers: Endgame, that only had the slightest margin over the film to begin with. Congratulations have gone back and forth between the teams working on the two films, but many congratulations have gone out to one Zoe Saldana, an actress who is probably less invested than many in the outcome of this battle as she's in both movies.

Zoe Saldana plays Neytiri in Avatar and Gamora in Avengers: Endgame, and so whichever movie is on top, she's still in the highest grossing box office movie of all-time. Social media has officially anointed Zoe Saldana as the queen of the box office, and based on the evidence, it's hard to argue otherwise.

Clearly, the fact that Zoe Saldana is in the top two highest grossing movies of all-time is proof that, in fact, she's the reason the two movies did so well, right? I mean, that seems like the only conclusion one could possibly draw from this situation. Not only do audiences love Zoe Saldana, but they also love her when playing an alien creature. In one movie she's blue, and in another she's green. For some that's the easiest way to keep the two movies straight.

It's become traditional when one movie takes a major box office record for the filmmakers of the previous record holder to congratulate the new champion. James Cameron and team sent best wishes to the Russo Brothers when Avengers: Endgame took the title, and the Russo's recently did the same right back at Cameron. But who sends Zoe Saldana congratulations? Well, Zoe Saldana I guess.

Before anybody suggests that somehow the fact that Zoe Saldana is in the two highest grossing movies ever is some sort of random coincidence, we should note the actress is in a lot of successful movie franchises, so clearly there is a connection here. In addition to being part of Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, she's also been part of the most recent Star Trek film series and, occasionally forgotten, she was in the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Zoe Saldana is, I think we can safely say, the queen of the box office. Not only is she in the two highest grossing movies ever, but if you added up the box office total of every movie she's been in, it would stand up pretty well against just about anyone in the business.

Why Avatar 2 Will Never Top Avengers: Endgame's Box Office Record
