After Avatar And Avengers: Endgame Re-Duke It Out At The Box Office, The Internet Declares Zoe Saldana The Real Winner

Nobody was expecting there to be a brand new all-time box office champ in early 2021 after the year that box offices have had. And yet, that's exactly where we are following a somewhat unexpected re-release of Avatar in China. The former box office number one re-took the title from Avengers: Endgame, that only had the slightest margin over the film to begin with. Congratulations have gone back and forth between the teams working on the two films, but many congratulations have gone out to one Zoe Saldana, an actress who is probably less invested than many in the outcome of this battle as she's in both movies.