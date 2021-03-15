James Gunn Shares Horrifying Guardians Of The Galaxy Set Photo With Gamora Masks

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy was a unique entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it came along. It was a much lighter take on the material, that also wasn't afraid to be emotional, all while using characters that (even among Marvel Comics fans) were not among the top tier. The movie did quite well, spawning a sequel with another on the way. And while we don't know what Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will ultimately be about, we can guess it won't be a horror movie, even though a recent image from the original film is liable to give you nightmares.