Big Changes Universal Studios Orlando Plans On Keeping Even After The Pandemic Ends

Currently, Universal is just passing on the buffet format at the Dockside, and has instead switched to more of a quick service format for its guests -- still with its signature chicken and waffles of course -- which is easy, painless, and a popular style for families anyway. They aren’t the only business to swap out a buffet format, as we’ve seen other places that used to do buffet-style meals now serving family style and so on and so forth. So the Universal-based resort is not the only place that is tweaking its plans on the buffet front in at least some way or fashion and only time will tell what strategies will come out on top in future years of dining at the parks and resorts.