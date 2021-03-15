Leslie Odom Jr. Shows Hamilton Some Love In Response To Dual Oscar Nominations

As much as 2020 was drastically terrible for a lot of people, and just a plain bummer to most, Leslie Odom Jr. actually had a pretty amazing year. The Hamilton star may have felt like he didn’t get as grand an entrance with the film going straight to Disney+ during the prime time of COVID-19, but it’s safe to say that the actor hasn’t been worse off for it. In fact, after starring in the film version of the Broadway production, Odom landed another career-making part in One Night in Miami. After recently being nominated for not only one, but two Oscars for his work in One Night in Miami, Odom gave some love to his time working on Hamilton and how the production opened up doors for the future of his career.