Why Henry Golding Is Back On Set For Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

As evident by the actor’s video, Henry Golding was ready and excited to back filming more scenes for Snake Eyes. Given the Hollywood shutdown in 2020, reshoots for the action film were put off until 2021. At this point, the actor is trying to maneuver all the safety guidelines and protocols set in Hollywood so the film can be completed. It’s nice to hear him be so optimistic about returning to work. Being an action-oriented film, it’s understandable that Golding, the cast and crew are being cautious as a film like this one with so much contact involved.