Angelina Jolie Filed New Court Documents Alleging Domestic Abuse By Brad Pitt

Back in 2016, just following Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s split, the Ad Astra star was cleared of child abuse allegations by the Department of Child and Family Services. The case was launched following an alleged incident between Pitt and his eldest son, Maddox while they were on a plane from the U.S. to Europe. The DCFS reached a conclusion that there was “not inappropriate physical contact” between the father and son after an eight-week investigation.