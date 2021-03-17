Angelina Jolie Filed New Court Documents Alleging Domestic Abuse By Brad Pitt

Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been entangled in a number of court battles since their 2016 split, with the exes currently figuring out custody agreements and child support during their divorce proceedings. The former couple’s business has now taken a turn, as a new development reports that Jolie has filed court documents accusing the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor of domestic violence.
Angelina Jolie filed new court documents that claim to “prove” Brad Pitt committed acts of domestic violence against her and their children. The new filing submitted this past Friday, March 12, reportedly has Jolie agreeing to provide testimony herself, along with the testimony of “minor children,” per US Weekly.
So following the new documentation, Angelina Jolie and the six children could speak freely in court regarding Brad Pitt’s alleged domestic abuse. Depending how this development shakes out in court, it could definitely put a dent in their pending custody battle, where Pitt is seeking “50/50 physical and legal custody” of 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh and their 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
From Brad Pitt’s end, a close source is alleging that Angelina Jolie’s claims of domestic violence is nothing more than an attempt to “hurt” her ex-husband. Back in 2019, the former co-stars were reportedly looking for an “amicable” co-parenting agreement between each other and their six kids, after they were both deemed legally single. Still, surpassing five years in court may have changed things.
Over the summer, Angelina Jolie called for the removal of a judge from their court case since he had a recent connection with Brad Pitt’s legal team. Pitt’s lawyers called Jolie’s move at the time “too far,” and was later denied by the court. Pitt and Jolie also recently battled in court to figure out which of the couple would get to spend the holidays with their kids.
That disagreement reportedly ended in holidays that were reportedly “pretty tragic for everyone.” Brad Pitt reportedly got to spend Christmas Eve with his kids and the day itself with Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne instead of initial plans for the whole family to spend it together.
Back in 2016, just following Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s split, the Ad Astra star was cleared of child abuse allegations by the Department of Child and Family Services. The case was launched following an alleged incident between Pitt and his eldest son, Maddox while they were on a plane from the U.S. to Europe. The DCFS reached a conclusion that there was “not inappropriate physical contact” between the father and son after an eight-week investigation.
We’ll follow what comes out of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s court battle, as it has just been complicated further by domestic abuse claims five years into the exes' proceedings.